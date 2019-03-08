Five ciders to try at the Cider and Song Festival this weekend

There will be a plethora of ciders and perries at the festival Picture: Museum of East Anglian Life Archant

An eclectic mix of ciders and perries will be on offer at the Suffolk Cider and Song Festival this weekend.

Archery will be one of the many activities available at the festival Picture: Museum of East Anglian Life Archery will be one of the many activities available at the festival Picture: Museum of East Anglian Life

Hosted by the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket, the event boasts a packed programme for visitors of all ages, including archery, storytelling and a packed bar full of cider.

On Friday there will be a traditional music session hosted by community collective Company of Horham Old School, with guests asked to join in.

Chloe Brett, marketing officer at the Museum, urged cider connoisseurs to visit the festival: "If you want to come and try something new and learn about the process of how ciders are made, then this will be a great event for you."

Miss Brett's five recommendations for the festival are:

Visitors at the Cider and Song Festival last year Picture: Museum of East Anglian Life Visitors at the Cider and Song Festival last year Picture: Museum of East Anglian Life

-Broadoak pear and chilli perry

-Dudda's Tun salted caramel cider

-Broadoak Indian mango and apple cider

-Dorset Sunshine New Forest strawberry cider

-Hecks Dabinett single variety cider

Miss Brett added: "There will be such a variety of events at the festival, and Saturday will be a real fun day for the family.

"Last year there was such a lovely atmosphere with all the activities we had going on."