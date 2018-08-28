Fire crews tackle house blaze in Newmarket

The fire happened at Charles Close in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Firefighters spent more than two and a half hours battling a house blaze in Newmarket last night.

Five crews from Newmarket, Cambridge, Soham, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall were called to the fire at Charles Close in the town around 11.15pm.

Crews used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the blaze, on the first floor of the house.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the incident was declared under control by 1.49am.