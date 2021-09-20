Five fire engines called to red deer trapped in tree
Published: 12:40 PM September 20, 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Firefighters have been called to free a red deer that is trapped in a tree near Leavenheath.
Crews were called to the trapped animal in a field off Cawley Road just before 11.15am this morning.
It is understood that the animal has been trapped in the tree since last night and is currently quite distressed.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the RSCPA has been made aware and crews are waiting for a vet to arrive to check the animal over.
Appliances from Princes Street, Nayland, Sudbury and Long Melford are currently at the scene.