News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Five fire engines called to red deer trapped in tree

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:40 PM September 20, 2021   
Three fire engines rushed to the scene of the fire where a child had already been rescued by two bys

Five fire crews have been sent to rescue a trapped red deer in Leavenheath - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters have been called to free a red deer that is trapped in a tree near Leavenheath.

Crews were called to the trapped animal in a field off Cawley Road just before 11.15am this morning. 

It is understood that the animal has been trapped in the tree since last night and is currently quite distressed. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the RSCPA has been made aware and crews are waiting for a vet to arrive to check the animal over. 

Appliances from Princes Street, Nayland, Sudbury and Long Melford are currently at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teddy Bishop will be part of the Lincoln side facing Ipswich Town this weekend

Football | Interview

Bishop on his 'brutal' Ipswich exit and why he's loving life at Lincoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A12 between Stanway and Lexden Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Suffolk Live

A14 blocked after three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town

Cook proud of players after Town hold on for elusive first win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon