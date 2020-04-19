Housing development blocked again in Suffolk village

A fresh bid to build a small housing development in a Suffolk village has been blocked - a year and a half after a similar application also failed.

NWA Planning, on behalf of Ian Anderson, submitted proposals to build five detached homes in The Street in Lawshall to Babergh District Council in December.

However, planners have refused the application as it would “unacceptably compromise” the landscape of Frithy Wood, a designated site of special scientific interest.

They also noted how none of the homes would be classed as affordable and said the types of houses were not required by residents.

Plans for the housing development were originally submitted in December 2017, but were turned down 12 months later due to concerns over its design, its impact on the landscape and highways safety.

In resubmitting the application, the developer had committed to addressing any previous issues in an attempt to receive the green light for the project.

The fresh proposals featured an altered designs of the homes and the layout, which the developers hoped would satisfy highways concerns.

The design and access statement said: “The revised proposals result in a development which is in local character and distinctiveness.”

However, Lawshall Parish Council said the development would infringe on their neighbourhood development plan, as it would impact on the landscape of the area.

Residents in the village also voiced concerns, with pedestrian safety in The Street a consistent factor.

One objection noted the high presence of cars already parked in the road when the Swan Inn pub, just yards from the proposed development site, is open.

Babergh District Council refused planning permission to the development on Thursday.

Philip Isbell, chief planning officer, said: “The proposed development, by virtue of its scale, form, siting, layout and location, would unacceptably compromise the landscape setting of Frithy Wood.

“It would be inconsistent with local distinctiveness, and harmful to the character and appearance of the village.

“The Lawshall Neighbourhood Plan has identified a need for smaller dwellings of two and three bedrooms for first time buyers, and also lifetime homes for the elderly who wish to downsize. This proposal does not reflect this identified need.”