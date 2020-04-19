E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Housing development blocked again in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 08:01 20 April 2020

The development was planned for land near the Swan Inn pub in Lawshall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The development was planned for land near the Swan Inn pub in Lawshall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A fresh bid to build a small housing development in a Suffolk village has been blocked - a year and a half after a similar application also failed.

NWA Planning, on behalf of Ian Anderson, submitted proposals to build five detached homes in The Street in Lawshall to Babergh District Council in December.

However, planners have refused the application as it would “unacceptably compromise” the landscape of Frithy Wood, a designated site of special scientific interest.

They also noted how none of the homes would be classed as affordable and said the types of houses were not required by residents.

Plans for the housing development were originally submitted in December 2017, but were turned down 12 months later due to concerns over its design, its impact on the landscape and highways safety.

In resubmitting the application, the developer had committed to addressing any previous issues in an attempt to receive the green light for the project.

The fresh proposals featured an altered designs of the homes and the layout, which the developers hoped would satisfy highways concerns.

You may also want to watch:

The design and access statement said: “The revised proposals result in a development which is in local character and distinctiveness.”

However, Lawshall Parish Council said the development would infringe on their neighbourhood development plan, as it would impact on the landscape of the area.

Residents in the village also voiced concerns, with pedestrian safety in The Street a consistent factor.

One objection noted the high presence of cars already parked in the road when the Swan Inn pub, just yards from the proposed development site, is open.

Babergh District Council refused planning permission to the development on Thursday.

Philip Isbell, chief planning officer, said: “The proposed development, by virtue of its scale, form, siting, layout and location, would unacceptably compromise the landscape setting of Frithy Wood.

“It would be inconsistent with local distinctiveness, and harmful to the character and appearance of the village.

“The Lawshall Neighbourhood Plan has identified a need for smaller dwellings of two and three bedrooms for first time buyers, and also lifetime homes for the elderly who wish to downsize. This proposal does not reflect this identified need.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them again tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Most Read

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them again tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First coronavirus death announced at mental health trust

NSFT has announced a death at a ward in Carlton Court, in Carlton Colville. Picture: JAMES BASS

What you need to know now the government furlough scheme is live

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launched the Coronavirus Job Retention scheme a month ago. Picture: PA

60% of charities could collapse in a year without extra funding

Christine Abraham of Community Action Suffolk Photo: CAS

Housing development blocked again in Suffolk village

The development was planned for land near the Swan Inn pub in Lawshall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them again tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH
Drive 24