E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Eight more patients die in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals as regional cases rise

PUBLISHED: 16:26 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 04 April 2020

Eight more people have died in hospitals in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds after testing positive for COVID-19 Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Eight more people have died in hospitals in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds after testing positive for COVID-19 Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

A further eight people, who tested positive for coronavirus, have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex as the number of cases in the region continues to rise.

One of the patients – who was in their late 50s and had underlying health conditions – died at Ipswich Hospital, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Nick Hulme said.

The person’s death sees the number of people who have lost their lives at the hospital after testing positive for the virus rise to 15.

Four people at Colchester Hospital have also died, three of whom were in their 80s and one in their 90s, and all had underlying health conditions.

In total, 18 people have died after testing positive for the virus at Colchester Hospital.

No further details regarding their identities have been made available.

Mr Hulme said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

At West Suffolk Hospital, three further patients have died, bringing the total number of deaths there to nine.

Two of the three announced today were in their 80s and one was in their 60s – it is not known if they had underlying health conditions.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust medical director Nick Jenkins also expressed his condolences.

A total of 191 people have tested positive for the virus in Suffolk as of Saturday, April 4 - a rise of 30 compared to Friday. The Essex figure has also risen from 547 to 597.

The NHS East of England region – which covers as far as Buckinghamshire – now has 2,613 cases.

Nationally, the Department of Heath and Social Care confirmed 708 more deaths as of 5pm April 3, with the death toll now standing at 4,313.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

14 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

14 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eight more patients die in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals as regional cases rise

Eight more people have died in hospitals in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds after testing positive for COVID-19 Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

‘One of the most caring people’: Sadness as community stalwart Beverly, 77, dies

Tributes have been paid to Sudbury stalwart Beverly Richardson. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

School starts daily lockdown yoga and zumba classes to help students’ mental health

Copleston High School, in Ipswich, has introduced online yoga sessions in a bid to support students' mental health. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Coronavirus: Latest cases push death toll above 4,000

The number of cases of coronavirus in the UK is now more than 4,000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This funding is a lifeline’: Council encourages businesses to apply

East Suffolk Council's main headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24