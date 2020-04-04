Breaking

Eight more patients die in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals as regional cases rise

Eight more people have died in hospitals in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds after testing positive for COVID-19 Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

A further eight people, who tested positive for coronavirus, have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex as the number of cases in the region continues to rise.

One of the patients – who was in their late 50s and had underlying health conditions – died at Ipswich Hospital, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Nick Hulme said.

The person’s death sees the number of people who have lost their lives at the hospital after testing positive for the virus rise to 15.

Four people at Colchester Hospital have also died, three of whom were in their 80s and one in their 90s, and all had underlying health conditions.

In total, 18 people have died after testing positive for the virus at Colchester Hospital.

No further details regarding their identities have been made available.

Mr Hulme said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

At West Suffolk Hospital, three further patients have died, bringing the total number of deaths there to nine.

Two of the three announced today were in their 80s and one was in their 60s – it is not known if they had underlying health conditions.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust medical director Nick Jenkins also expressed his condolences.

A total of 191 people have tested positive for the virus in Suffolk as of Saturday, April 4 - a rise of 30 compared to Friday. The Essex figure has also risen from 547 to 597.

The NHS East of England region – which covers as far as Buckinghamshire – now has 2,613 cases.

Nationally, the Department of Heath and Social Care confirmed 708 more deaths as of 5pm April 3, with the death toll now standing at 4,313.