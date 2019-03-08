Don’t miss - A hand-coloured Elmer costume and the best places in Suffolk to get a cuppa

Erin dressed up as Gangsta Granny for World Book Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Spend your weekend catching up on some of our must read stories including our gallery of World Book Day pictures and the Ipswich man who is flying a remembrance flag in his back garden.

Mr Markwell says the Remembrance flag will keep flying in his gardent in Pinewood, Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Mr Markwell says the Remembrance flag will keep flying in his gardent in Pinewood, Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Patriotic family vow to fly flag in honour of war dead

Lee Markwell from Pinewood originally put up a 4.5-metre pole and flag ahead of Armistice Day in honour of his great-great uncle Kenneth Earnest William Wolton.

A member of the 8th Battalion Rifle Brigade, Kenneth was shot in the back in Hannover, Germany, aged 19, by a German sniper despite the war being over several days before.

Now, a public complaint has led Babergh District Council to write to him asking the family to explain what the purpose of the flag is. He could now be asked to take it down if it is deemed to break rules surrounding political symbols.

Hannah and Beth at Applaud Coffee Picture: Submitted Hannah and Beth at Applaud Coffee Picture: Submitted

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

According to reviews on TripAdvisor the people of Suffolk like to quench their thirst in quiet independent tea rooms across the county.

At the top of the ranking is Applaud Coffee in St Peter’s Street. They have previously won awards from serving the best coffee in Ipswich since 2013 and are one of the front-runners in the tea-room industry.

Also voted into the top seven were Sturmer Nurseries Garden Centre Tearoom, Haverhill and Wild Strawberry Cafe in Woodbridge.

Claire Scarff with daughter Mollie Picture: CLAIRE SCARFF Claire Scarff with daughter Mollie Picture: CLAIRE SCARFF

‘Let our voices be heard’ – Parents’ urgent plea to fix failing special needs system

Dozens of families across Suffolk spoke out about how they feel they have been let down by the special needs system, which is run by Suffolk County Council and local commissioning groups (CCGs).

The pleas from parents follow on from a scathing report from health and education watchdogs.

Here we spoke to a number of parents who all shared the same frustration and feel like they have been let down for years.

Newmarket Academy dress up for World Book Day. Picture: NEWMARKET ACADEMY Newmarket Academy dress up for World Book Day. Picture: NEWMARKET ACADEMY

Is your child celebrating World Book Day today?

This week eager parents and children have been cutting, sticking and sewing their best book character costumes together to mark World Book Day.

The worldwide celebration falls on the first Thursday of March every year, encouraging parents and children to spend more time reading together.

Hundreds of readers sent photos of their children dressed as Stick Man, Red Riding Hood and of course, Harry Potter - check out our gallery to see if you can spot your young one.

Max Mallett, six, in his hand-made Elmer the Elephant costume for World Book Day Max Mallett, six, in his hand-made Elmer the Elephant costume for World Book Day

Mum wins World Book Day with hand-coloured Elmer costume

One parent went the extra mile this week for World Book Day, dressing her child as a life-size Elmer which she coloured in herself.

Louise Malltt designed her son Max’s costume from scartch, after the elephant fanatic got an Elmer book for his birthday and wanted to be just like the patchwork elephant.

Louise spent six hours creating the costume, colouring in different parts by hand. She said: “It took me six hours, I used all my Sharpies up, I think I ran out of every felt-tip in the house.”