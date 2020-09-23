E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bid to build five new homes in village is blocked

PUBLISHED: 10:51 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 23 September 2020

The scheme to build five homes in Otley has been blocked Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

The scheme to build five homes in Otley has been blocked Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A scheme to build five new homes in Otley has been refused by planners.

Wood Farm Developments Ltd had submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council seeking permission to build the homes in Helmingham Road, in the north of the village.

As well as the houses, Wood Farm also proposed constructing a path connecting the development with the rest of Otley.

The planning statement said: “If the site were already developed it would not look out of character. “In addition to policy compliance, a new footway has been proposed which will link the application to the nearby rights of way network allowing sustainable pedestrian access into the village.”

However, East Suffolk planners have refused to grant planning permission for the project.

Among the reasons given for refusal were the likelihood of reliance on private cars and the scheme’s lack in meeting the council’s housing policies.

