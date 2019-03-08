Sunshine and Showers

Naked visitors at Christchurch Mansion were among our most read stories of the week

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 April 2019

Members of British Naturists recreate The Kiss at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SUBMITTED

Members of British Naturists recreate The Kiss at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SUBMITTED

Spend the weekend catching up with the stories you may have missed including details of the Colchester Carnival and the fastest recorded speeds clocked by police in Suffolk.

The Hadleigh Ram Picture: ARCHANTThe Hadleigh Ram Picture: ARCHANT

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

This week the sad news broke that three Suffolk gastro pubs have closed due to the company being in more than £200,000 worth of debt.

The Hadleigh Ram, The Lavenham Greyhound, and the Long Melford Swan were run by Stuart Inns Ltd and fell into liquidation.

The company was run by siblings Oliver Macmillan, Lorna Pissarro and Iain Macmillan, along with their father Andrew Macmillan.

However, The Lavenham Greyhound has already reopened with new owners Suffolk’s Stock and Bailey Catering.

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were eating at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIAPrairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were eating at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

A first-time mother was left feeling “embarrassed and ashamed” by comments allegedly made by a Clacton cafe after she breastfed her baby daughter there.

Prairie Zephania was at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli when her three-month-old woke up for a feed.

After finishing feeding her daughter Prairie claims a member of staff approached her and said she should not feed her baby in the cafe if she were to return. Visit the link above to read the cafe’s response.

Revealed – the 10 fastest speeds recorded on Suffolk’s roads by police

New statistics have revealed the fastest speeds clocked by police on Suffolk’s roads over the past three years.

The top speed over the period was 154mph which was recorded on the A11 at Icklingham – it is believed to be the fastest ever recorded on the county’s roads.

Find out what the other top speeds were and where they took place by reading the story above.

Carnival to return to Colchester

The top speeds clocked in Suffolk were revealed this week Picture: ARCHANTThe top speeds clocked in Suffolk were revealed this week Picture: ARCHANT

After a two year break, the Colchester Carnival will grace the streets of the town once more.

Colchester firefighters are taking on the task of running the carnival as Colchester Round Table and Colchester Ladies Circle take a step back.

The carnival will take place on September 14 – for details on how you can get involved, read the story above.

Sixty naked visitors get private viewing of Rodin’s The Kiss in Ipswich – and even recreate it

A group of naturists visited Christchurch Mansion to recreate Rodin’s The Kiss sculpture which is currently placed there.

Colchester Carnival is set to return Picture: SEANA HUGHESColchester Carnival is set to return Picture: SEANA HUGHES

The sculpture, depicting a naked couple in a passionate clinch, has attracted tens of thousands of visitors to the Mansion since it arrived at the end of last year – but none were quite as eye-catching as the 60 members of British Naturism, who were given a private viewing recently.

They were also given a talk about the sculpture and other work on display by museum curator Emma Roodhouse.

Rodin's The Kiss Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDRodin's The Kiss Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

