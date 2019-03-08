Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

A space burger, human remains on a beach, and a knitted Ed Sheeran are among our top stories

PUBLISHED: 18:59 30 March 2019

Did you hear about the burger that went to space? Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

Did you hear about the burger that went to space? Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

Archant

Spend this weekend catching up with the stories you may have missed this week - including an update on Greater Anglia’s bid to stop sale of their cheapest tickets at ticket offices.

The Big Mac while it enjoyed a visit to space. Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEMThe Big Mac while it enjoyed a visit to space. Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

Big Mac launched from space lands on Colchester United’s training ground

A burger, a polystyrene box and a Go Pro descended from space landed at Colchester United Football Club this week.

Famous Youtuber, Thomas Stanniland, was behind the mystery burger and drove from Sheffield to come and retrieve his Big Mac.

The star, who is known by the name Killem, launched the burger into space as he wanted to know if it would change the taste of the snack. Find out what his verdict was by viewing the full story on the link above.

Teacher who knits Ed Sheeran and Poldark dolls invited to BBC’s Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran knitted by Angela Blay Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEd Sheeran knitted by Angela Blay Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A music teacher was invited onto the popular BBC Graham Norton Show to reveal the results of her quirky hobby - knitting the rich and famous.

Angela Blay, aged 51, creates knitted dolls of famous characters and people in her spare time.

Her collection consists of the cast of Poldark, Ed Sheeran and the Vicar of Dibley. Take a look at the pictures of the sweet dolls for yourself.

Why human bones are being washed up at Shotley

Shotley beach has recently become a hotspot for beach combers, some of whom have unearthed some astonishing finds.

The jaw, complete with some teeth, was dated and identified as being more than 100 years old by the Suffolk Archeological Service Picture: HANNAH DEBHAMThe jaw, complete with some teeth, was dated and identified as being more than 100 years old by the Suffolk Archeological Service Picture: HANNAH DEBHAM

Among the most interesting artefacts to be found in recent times was a wonderfully preserved jaw bone, complete with teeth, on the beach in 2015.

The bone was shown to be more than a century old by the Suffolk Archeological Service. Read the full story on the link above.

Thousands of incorrect council tax letters sent to Mid Suffolk residents

Residents of Mid Suffolk received incorrect council tax bills this week - a total of 5,000 were sent out.

The error means that the 12.7% increase to council tax made by police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, was missed off the breakdown of payments - despite being included in the overall fee.

Mid Suffolk District Council sent out 5,000 letter that were incorrect to Needham Market homes. Picture: ARCHANTMid Suffolk District Council sent out 5,000 letter that were incorrect to Needham Market homes. Picture: ARCHANT

As a result, the letters were reprinted and sent back out at a cost of £1,545.

Passengers criticise bid to stop sale of advance and super off-peak fares at ticket offices

Greater Anglia were planning to remove their cheapest fares at their ticket offices.

This was going to mean that the advance and super-off peak tickets would only be available online, via the Greater Anglia app or via a pay-per-minute phoneline.

However, the company have made a U-turn on their decision meaning customers will be able to continue to buy any ticket in stations across East Anglia.

The two most affordable tickets offered by Greater Anglia were only going to be available by app, phone or online from April 8 Picture: LUCY TAYLORThe two most affordable tickets offered by Greater Anglia were only going to be available by app, phone or online from April 8 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two A14 crash drivers both over alcohol limit

Both drivers failed roadside breath tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A space burger, human remains on a beach, and a knitted Ed Sheeran are among our top stories

Did you hear about the burger that went to space? Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

Andy’s Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s home defeat by Hull City

Bartosz Bialkowski is beaten for a second time by Kamil Grosicki as the visitors go 2-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘That’s the story of the season... the fans feels the same as me’ - Lambert reacts to Town’s Hull loss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Pennington set for ankle surgery which will end Ipswich loan

Matthew Pennington has been a consistent performer for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists