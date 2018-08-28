Thunderstorms

World's fattest man Paul Mason is one of our most read stories this week

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 November 2018

Make sure you catch-up on these stories Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Make sure you catch-up on these stories Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Catch up on our top stories of the week including a Corrie McKeague update and the revealing of the Suffolk academy trusts salaries.

Coca Cola truck arrives in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Holidays are not coming to Ipswich this year

The Coca Cola truck which has spread Christmas cheer in Ipswich for the last few years won't be making an appearance this year.

The red American-style lorry, which is now in its eighth year, will begin its 2018 route in Glasgow and travel to 22 other locations and finish in Croydon.

A Coca Cola spokesperson explains the reason behind Ipswich being missed, find out why.

Former Ipswich postman, Paul Mason, could face jail time after allegedly shoplifting in the US. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

World's Fattest man facing jail over 'mobility scooter shoplifting spree'

Former Ipswich postman, Paul Mason, could face jail time after allegedly shoplifting in the US.

The 57-year-old has been accused of stealing Star Wars toys and hiding them in his mobility scooter.

Felixstowe Academy. Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Mr Mason managed to slim down to 19st but is now 46st and wants to return to Ipswich to undergo an operation on the NHS. Check out the full story by clicking the link above.

Revealed - the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Two years on from when her son Corrie McKeague went missing, Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The data, which came from the Department for Education, shows four of the trusts paid one employee over £200,000 in 2016/17.

We created a table which shows you which academy trusts are paying their staff these salaries. Take a look at the full story to see it.

Corrie McKeague's mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Anglesea Heights Care Home in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Nicola Urquhart, mother of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague, believes CCTV footage shows her son leaving the area he was last seen.

Mrs Urquhart has posted a 3,000-word status on Facebook about footage she has seen in her latest meeting with Suffolk police.

She believes she has been misled by senior officers at Suffolk police who have "tried to only provide us with information that fits their preferred theory at the time".

What's next for this historic Ipswich landmark?

Questions surround the future of Anglesea Heights which has stood empty for several months.

The property was one of the town's biggest care homes and closed due to "lack of local demand"

Now a planning application has gone in to clean up the site – but according to the council, it is still up for sale. Read more by clicking the link above.

Region starts to pay tribute at Armistice centenary commemorations

08:36 Michael Steward
Piper David Gllingwater plays

Remembrance Sunday has dawned with moving ceremonies in towns and villages across the country as lone pipers played at war memorials to mark the end of the conflict.

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

07:08 Michael Steward
The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man's dog came to his rescue after an attempted knife-point robbery in north Suffolk.

World’s fattest man Paul Mason is one of our most read stories this week

58 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Make sure you catch-up on these stories Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Catch up on our top stories of the week including a Corrie McKeague update and the revealing of the Suffolk academy trusts salaries.

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

07:30 Michael Steward
A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

A cull of deer has been carried out by the National Trust on a prestigious Suffolk estate near Bury St Edmunds.

Marked police van stolen from police station and abandoned nearly 20 miles away after 'erratic' joyride

05:32 Dan Grimmer
Picture: Ian Burt.

An investigation is under way after a marked police van was stolen from Lowestoft police station and then found abandoned almost 20 miles away.

Dairy firm fined £32,000 after yoghurt machine part crushed worker's toe

05:30 Tom Potter
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A Suffolk dairy company has been fined for breaching equipment regulations after an employee's toe was crushed by unguarded machinery.

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

08:46 Tom Potter
Three men were taken into custody following an incident outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three men were arrested following a reported brawl outside an Ipswich pub on Saturday evening.

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Three men were taken into custody following an incident outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Video Remembrance services and events - 100 years after the First World War ended

Ipswich Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial,Christchurch Park in 2017. Picture:NIGE BROWN.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

