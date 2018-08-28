World’s fattest man Paul Mason is one of our most read stories this week

Make sure you catch-up on these stories Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Catch up on our top stories of the week including a Corrie McKeague update and the revealing of the Suffolk academy trusts salaries.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coca Cola truck arrives in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN Coca Cola truck arrives in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Holidays are not coming to Ipswich this year

The Coca Cola truck which has spread Christmas cheer in Ipswich for the last few years won’t be making an appearance this year.

The red American-style lorry, which is now in its eighth year, will begin its 2018 route in Glasgow and travel to 22 other locations and finish in Croydon.

A Coca Cola spokesperson explains the reason behind Ipswich being missed, find out why.

Former Ipswich postman, Paul Mason, could face jail time after allegedly shoplifting in the US. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Former Ipswich postman, Paul Mason, could face jail time after allegedly shoplifting in the US. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

World’s Fattest man facing jail over ‘mobility scooter shoplifting spree’

Former Ipswich postman, Paul Mason, could face jail time after allegedly shoplifting in the US.

The 57-year-old has been accused of stealing Star Wars toys and hiding them in his mobility scooter.

Felixstowe Academy. Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY Felixstowe Academy. Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Mr Mason managed to slim down to 19st but is now 46st and wants to return to Ipswich to undergo an operation on the NHS. Check out the full story by clicking the link above.

Revealed - the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Two years on from when her son Corrie McKeague went missing, Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Two years on from when her son Corrie McKeague went missing, Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The data, which came from the Department for Education, shows four of the trusts paid one employee over £200,000 in 2016/17.

We created a table which shows you which academy trusts are paying their staff these salaries. Take a look at the full story to see it.

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Anglesea Heights Care Home in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER Anglesea Heights Care Home in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Nicola Urquhart, mother of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague, believes CCTV footage shows her son leaving the area he was last seen.

Mrs Urquhart has posted a 3,000-word status on Facebook about footage she has seen in her latest meeting with Suffolk police.

She believes she has been misled by senior officers at Suffolk police who have “tried to only provide us with information that fits their preferred theory at the time”.

What’s next for this historic Ipswich landmark?

Questions surround the future of Anglesea Heights which has stood empty for several months.

The property was one of the town’s biggest care homes and closed due to “lack of local demand”

Now a planning application has gone in to clean up the site – but according to the council, it is still up for sale. Read more by clicking the link above.