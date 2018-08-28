What happened this week? Suspicious package detonated in Ipswich town centre

If they are good enough for Ed Sheeran - Framlingham Fish Bar has been praised by the Suffolk singer after he picked up a portion last week Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Spend the weekend catching up with our most read stories of the week including a scam to hit Suffolk and the drama over a suspicious package in Ipswich.

Brushing is the latest scam that has arrived in Suffolk and involves Amazon parcels arriving unexpectedly Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire Brushing is the latest scam that has arrived in Suffolk and involves Amazon parcels arriving unexpectedly Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

This week we were warned by Suffolk Trading Standards (STS) about a parcel delivery scam called brushing.

The scam involves unordered packages turning up on people’s doorsteps after Amazon sellers set up accounts in their name, send products and use the account to post fake positive reviews.

This means the scammers have gained access to your name, address and potentially other information.

LV will be making job cuts including those based at Crown House in IpswichPicture: JACK HOBHOUSE LV will be making job cuts including those based at Crown House in IpswichPicture: JACK HOBHOUSE

Insurance company puts just under 70 jobs at risk in Ipswich

It emerged this week that 140 jobs at insurance company LV are currently under threat.

The company, which has its second biggest claims centre in Ipswich, revealed that just under 70 jobs at that branch are at risk.

LV employs 406 people from its offices at Crown House in Ipswich.

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

There was drama in Portman Road on Wednesday when a suspect package was discovered in a car park.

An exclusion zone was put in place, staff from Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s Mariner House were evacuated and the army’s bomb disposal team was called in to detonate the package.

Ed Sheeran’s favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham

Inci Korkmaz, Director of Framlingham Fish Bar, with her cousin outside the shop. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Inci Korkmaz, Director of Framlingham Fish Bar, with her cousin outside the shop. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran took to social media at the weekend to praise the fish and chips in Framlingham.

The Castle on the Hill singer visited the Fish Bar on College Road and described them as “amazing as ever”.

Director at Framlingham Fish Bar, Inci Korkmaz said: “He just likes our fish and chips. He was charming, he’s really nice. He doesn’t seem famous.”

Bury St Edmunds episode of Love It or List It airs

An episode of Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It from Bury St Edmunds is to be aired Picture: CHANNEL 4 An episode of Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It from Bury St Edmunds is to be aired Picture: CHANNEL 4

On Wednesday an episode of a popular home and design television show which was filmed in Bury St Edmunds was aired.

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It – which helps homeowners choose to either sell or refurbish their house – was shown at 8pm tonight on Channel 4.

If you missed the episode you can watch it on Channel 4’s catch-up service All 4.