What happened this week? Suspicious package detonated in Ipswich town centre
PUBLISHED: 16:56 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 07 February 2019
Archant
Spend the weekend catching up with our most read stories of the week including a scam to hit Suffolk and the drama over a suspicious package in Ipswich.
Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’
This week we were warned by Suffolk Trading Standards (STS) about a parcel delivery scam called brushing.
The scam involves unordered packages turning up on people’s doorsteps after Amazon sellers set up accounts in their name, send products and use the account to post fake positive reviews.
This means the scammers have gained access to your name, address and potentially other information.
Insurance company puts just under 70 jobs at risk in Ipswich
It emerged this week that 140 jobs at insurance company LV are currently under threat.
The company, which has its second biggest claims centre in Ipswich, revealed that just under 70 jobs at that branch are at risk.
LV employs 406 people from its offices at Crown House in Ipswich.
Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery
There was drama in Portman Road on Wednesday when a suspect package was discovered in a car park.
An exclusion zone was put in place, staff from Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s Mariner House were evacuated and the army’s bomb disposal team was called in to detonate the package.
Ed Sheeran’s favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham
Suffolk star Ed Sheeran took to social media at the weekend to praise the fish and chips in Framlingham.
The Castle on the Hill singer visited the Fish Bar on College Road and described them as “amazing as ever”.
Director at Framlingham Fish Bar, Inci Korkmaz said: “He just likes our fish and chips. He was charming, he’s really nice. He doesn’t seem famous.”
Bury St Edmunds episode of Love It or List It airs
On Wednesday an episode of a popular home and design television show which was filmed in Bury St Edmunds was aired.
Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It – which helps homeowners choose to either sell or refurbish their house – was shown at 8pm tonight on Channel 4.
If you missed the episode you can watch it on Channel 4’s catch-up service All 4.