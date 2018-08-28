Five things we learned this week including Ipswich being a ‘hidden gem’

From a new restaurant opening in Ipswich to finding out which Suffolk road is in the top 10 of riskiest roads in the East of England.

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

A main road in Ipswich has been ranked as one of the top 10 riskiest roads in the East of England.

Data from the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) reveals Norwich Road, from the junction with the A14 to the junction with Woodbridge Road, is one of the most dangerous when looking at the average risk of a fatal or serious crashes.

Borough councillor Robin Vickery, who represents the Castle Hill ward in Ipswich, said the road has been an issue for years. Find out what he had to say by clicking the link above.

When will the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street?

Details of when excitable children can see the much anticipated Rudolph Run were announced this week.

The route begins on December 3 and runs until December 22 stopping off at various locations including Broke Hall, Stoke Park and Kesgrave.

Children are also able to meet Father Christmas and his festive friends - for more details and to see when the Rudolph Run will be passing you check out the full story.

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Homes under the Hammer Martin Roberts visited Ipswich this week and had nothing but praise for our town.

It was the TV star’s first time in Ipswich but he said he will definitely be back to explore more.

The 55-year-old said: “Ipswich is a beautiful place, especially the older parts of the town – I wasn’t expecting it to be so nice.”

A new bar has opened in Ipswich replacing Grand Central

Wiff Waff has opened its doors on the Ipswich Waterfront replacing Grand Central.

The dockside bar and restaurant combines food, drink and a unqiue programme of entertainment.

The restaurant is set to open from noon until midnight Sunday to Thursday, and until 1am Friday and Saturday night.

Burgundy paint can only mean one thing – Pret is on the way

Work is being done on the former Grimwade’s store to transform it into Pret A Manger.

Eagle-eyed shoppers would have spotted the shop has been painted burgundy in preparation.

The new eatery is set to open later this month and will offer a range of sandwiches, salads, and other on-the-go options.