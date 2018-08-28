A plea from a family to find their daughter’s killer is among our must read stories

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

The unsolved murder of Karen Hales once again made headlines this week as her family renewed appeals for information 25 years after her death.

The Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

The 21-year-old was stabbed to death in front of her young daughter and then set on fire at her home.

Despite a manhunt, national media attention, and a £50,000 reward, the shop assistant’s killer has never been caught.

Watch the impassioned plea for help her family released this week.

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Neighbours have reported that drug dealing is taking place in front of children walking home from school.

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue in response to the growing fears.

This comes just weeks after frightened families revealed they were ‘scared to leave their homes’ in Providence Lane in the neighbouring ward.

Whitehouse ward councillor Glen Chisholm this week shared his thoughts on the issue.

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

‘Must-have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

Marks and Spencer have caused a stir with their Christmas window display.

The window has women’s underwear on display with the words ‘fancy little knickers’ alongside it.

The display has been described as “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing”.

Tell us what you think by voting in our poll on the full story.



Sip, sip horray! A three-litre bottle of prosecco is on sale

Prosecco fans will be fizzing with delight to hear they can now get their hands on a three-litre bottle of the popular drink.

The Jeraboam bottle is on sale for £39.99 and contains 33 units of alcohol.

It is twice the size of a magnum and is described as light and delicate.

And it is on sale in Ipswich.

The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

Take your four-legged friend to a party dedicated to dogs.

The Dog in Grundisburgh are hosting a dog-themed party to celebrate winning their first award.

Pooches can expect an array of doggy treats including cookies, cupcakes and canapes.

The pub will be decorated with dog-themed balloons and bunting. Read the full story to find out when you can attend.

