A SnOasis update is among our most read stories this week

Take a look at the stories you might have missed Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS Archant

Spend the weekend catching up with some of our most desired stories - including a care home which sent a card to Theresa May.

Spencer has collected over 66 eggs already Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Spencer has collected over 66 eggs already Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet the boy determined to give others a hoppy Easter

A sweet seven-year-old from Beyton is on a mission to collect Easter eggs for poorly children in hospital.

Spencer Morten, who is a pupil at Abbots Green Academy, is trying to gather as many Easter goodies as he can for those at West Suffolk Hospital.

It is the fourth year Spencer has tried to brighten the day for others - resulting in him giving away 600 eggs so far. Find out how you can help him by reading the full story above.

How EastEnders star juggles being a hairdresser with world of television soaps

Sophia Capasso, Lily Pitcher, Lisa-Marie Scutt and Holly Alexander with the NHF awards won by Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY Sophia Capasso, Lily Pitcher, Lisa-Marie Scutt and Holly Alexander with the NHF awards won by Renaissance Hair and Beauty in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Suffolk based actress, Sophia Capasso, who soap fans will know as EastEnders’ Evie Steele has revealed what she gets up to when she isn’t acting.

When Sophia isn’t filming the star works as a stylist at Renaissance Hair Salon in her home town of Ipswich.

Her passion and talent in the hair dressing world has led to the salon winning an award.

Work on SnOasis ‘could start within 12 months’ after final plans approved

A vote on whether or not SnOasis should happen was conducted this week.

An artist impression of SnOasis. The proposed village centre. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS An artist impression of SnOasis. The proposed village centre. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

The results saw a majority vote from the committee of 11 votes to three.

The £500m development would create 3,500 jobs during construction and a further 1,900 when it is fully operational. Read all the details by visiting the link above.

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

A group of Felixstowe residents have sent Theresa May a card of support after she lost another vote on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal.

The card was arranged by Margery Girling House and Don Garfield-Smith after they found many residents felt sorry for the Prime Minister.

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

More than 25 residents signed the card which was sent by first class post to 10 Downing Street.

Suffolk recycling centre opening hours to change from April

Suffolk’s recycling centres will see a change in their opening hours in spring.

All 11 centres will be open from 9am to 5pm every day from April to September except on Wednesdays when all sites are closed.

However, from May to August on a Thursday all sites will be open until 7pm.