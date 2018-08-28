Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trees planted by Waveney MP and town mayor in honour of the Queen

PUBLISHED: 14:05 07 November 2018

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and town mayor Ian Graham planting a tree at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Town Council

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and town mayor Ian Graham planting a tree at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Town Council

Archant

An ambitious legacy project has seen trees planted for future generations to enjoy as part of a network of forest conservation initiatives to mark the Queen’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

In Lowestoft, “five beautiful new trees” have been planted as part of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) project – with Waveney MP Peter Aldous and town mayor Ian Graham joining Lowestoft town councillors at a special ceremony last week.

The trees – two silver birch, two rowan and a hazel – were planted at Rosedale Park on Friday, November 2.

A Lowestoft town council spokesman said: “Rosedale Park is one of the town council’s many areas of open space which the council are keen for the people of the town, and visitors, to be able to enjoy now and for many years.”

With the trees donated to Mr Aldous, thanks to a partnership between the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV, it comes after The Queen’s Green Planet documentary – following the Queen and this ambitious legacy project – was screened.

In supporting the programme the Woodland Trust provided 50,000 trees for ITV viewers, and via Frank Field MP – who conceived the QCC initiative and offered a special commemorative pack to every MP in the UK – Mr Aldous was one of 508 MPs who took up the offer.

Mr Aldous said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be involved in the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiative and pay tribute to the outstanding work of Her Majesty throughout a lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

“Forest conservation is an area close to my heart and I am thrilled that Rosedale Park was able to benefit from five beautiful new trees, for all to enjoy.”

Equally delighted, town mayor Ian Graham, said: “The town council is delighted to be involved in this national initiative and thanks Waveney MP Peter Aldous for bringing this to the town.

“I am sure that the trees will flourish here and be enjoyed by many generations.”

Are you holding an event in the Lowestoft or Waveney area? Email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk with all your details.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Hundreds flock to the cathedral for Eve of Peace ceremony

Yesterday, 21:35 Russell Cook
The exhortation was read by Daniel Saunders, the nine-year-old great-grandson of Sergeant Arthur Saunders VC, a Suffolk Regiment soldier from Ipswich awarded the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Loos in 1915. Picture: CPL JAMIE HART

It was full of poignancy and pageantry and attended by up to 800 people from across a wide spectrum of communities in Suffolk.

Westminster’s ‘chronic underfunding’ of education impacting on Suffolk County Council finances

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

“Chronic underfunding” of education by the government has been blamed for a council’s overspending on children’s services.

School sweethearts get dream wedding pictures at Clacton Pier

Yesterday, 19:45 Will Jefford
They were even photographed on the bumper cars dressed in their wedding clothes. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES

Married life got off to a bumpy start for a Frinton couple as they visited Clacton Pier for their wedding photographs - using the dodgems to get a dream snap.

Exclusive Man takes newborn baby to Ipswich Town match

Yesterday, 19:30 Dominic Moffitt
At only 14-days-old Michael Anthony Capeling attends his first match Picture: KRIS CAPELING

Michael Capeling can claim to be Ipswich Town FC’s newest fan having made his home debut at Portman Road at just 14-days-old.

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Yesterday, 19:08 Adam Howlett
Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Woodbridge.

Updated A14 Orwell Bridge cleared following three-vehicle crash

Yesterday, 18:33 Adam Howlett
Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has fully opened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash caused heavy tailbacks earlier this evening.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 18:31 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24