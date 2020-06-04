Man wanted on recall to prison found with knife after attempting to flee from officers

A driver wanted on recall to prison has been arrested after attempting to run away from officers at Fiveways petrol station, before a baton and knife were seized from the vehicle.

Officers stopped a car at 8.20am yesterday morning at the Shell Filling Station, at Fiveways off the A11 at Barton Mills.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The driver was believed to be wanted on recall to prison.

“The driver got out of the car and after initially trying to run away from officers across the forecourt he was quickly detained, as was a female passenger. Following a search of the vehicle a baton and a knife were seized.”

“A 37-year-old man from Cambridgeshire was subsequently arrested for being wanted on recall to prison and on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. “He was also reported for the offences of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance and issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).

“A 20-year-old woman from Cambridgeshire was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.”

The spokesman added: “Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. The woman has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. The man will be returned to prison in due course.”