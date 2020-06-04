E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man wanted on recall to prison found with knife after attempting to flee from officers

PUBLISHED: 10:24 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 04 June 2020

A man has been arrested at the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills, after being found in possession of a baton and knife. Picture: NSRAPT

A man has been arrested at the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills, after being found in possession of a baton and knife. Picture: NSRAPT

Picture: NSRAPT

A driver wanted on recall to prison has been arrested after attempting to run away from officers at Fiveways petrol station, before a baton and knife were seized from the vehicle.

Officers stopped a car at 8.20am yesterday morning at the Shell Filling Station, at Fiveways off the A11 at Barton Mills.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The driver was believed to be wanted on recall to prison.

“The driver got out of the car and after initially trying to run away from officers across the forecourt he was quickly detained, as was a female passenger. Following a search of the vehicle a baton and a knife were seized.”

“A 37-year-old man from Cambridgeshire was subsequently arrested for being wanted on recall to prison and on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. “He was also reported for the offences of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance and issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).

“A 20-year-old woman from Cambridgeshire was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.”

The spokesman added: “Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. The woman has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. The man will be returned to prison in due course.”

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

