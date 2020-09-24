E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Beware dodgy emails with bogus ‘fixed penalty charge’, police warn amid latest scam

Police have warned about the email scam where people are tricked into paying a bogus fixed penalty notice. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Con artists are circulating dodgy emails trying to trick people into paying fake fixed penalty charges, police in Suffolk have warned.

The alert came from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on Twitter, which urged unsuspecting members of the public to “please be aware of scams circulating via email at the moment”.

MORE: Beware of ‘celebrity endorsed’ get-rich-quick scams, warn authorities

You may also want to watch:

In the first one, they said people were getting messages telling them they owed money for a fixed penalty charge notice with an attached link.

The second purports to be from the DVLA, asking recipients for personal details and payment for expired licences and tax.

It is the latest in a long series of scams during the coronavirus lockdown, which have also included get-rich-quick schemes supposedly endorsed by celebrities and a Facebook Messenger scam where the total reported loss was £44,035.

MORE: Warning after £44k lost to fraudsters in Facebook Messenger scam

If you spot a scam, report it to Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

