CCTV appeal after man punched in knifepoint robbery

PUBLISHED: 13:05 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 27 October 2019

Police are looking to speak to two men in connection with a robbery in Flagstaff Road, Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police are looking to speak to two people pictured on CCTV after a Colchester robbery in which a man was held down and punched at knifepoint.

Officers believe the two people pictured might have information to help their investigation into the attack in Flagstaff Road, where a man aged in his 30s was approached by four men while sitting on a bench.

Two men held him down, threatened him with a knife and punched him, before robbing him of cash.

The incident happened on Thursday, September 12 at around 8.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/146831/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

