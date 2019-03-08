Flashing lights spotted over coastal town - but what was it?

A blue strobe light was spotted flashing over Essex last night and it will return for the next two nights in a bid to raise awareness of coastal flooding.

The Environment Agency has teamed up with the Tides of Tendring project and the Heritage Lottery Fund to create a three-night light extravaganza.

Last night a blue light was projected from Jaywick's Martello Tower and Golf Green Hall to highlight the current flood plain and the extent of the devastating historic floods of 1953.

The light show will return tonight and tomorrow between 8.30pm and 10.30pm.

Tina Starling, flood resilience advisor for the Environment Agency in East Anglia, said: "We want this to create a conversation about the risk of flooding, encourage people to check their flood risk and sign up for free flood warnings.

"We are hoping that as a result of this project more people will become flood aware.

"I would encourage members of the public to take advantage of the Tides of Tendring exhibition. It will be running a number of free events and activities so you can become flood aware and help the Environment Agency create a nation of climate champions."

The volunteer group, Friends of Martello Tower, are also playing their part.

Tides of Tendring project manager, Caroline Adams, said: "The volunteers discovered that many people were unaware of the current and future flooding risks.

"Residents didn't know how best to prepare or what to do if the seawall was breached. The lights are to highlight the size of the flood plain and how far the water has reached.

"We hope that the lights will guide them to discover more via the exhibition, talks and events at the Jaywick Martello Tower."

The Tides of Tendring exhibition runs until September 5 with a number of free educational family activities planned including the painting of the seawall, children's activities with the Environment Agency and a number of talks.

People can always check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest outlook on the Environment Agency website, or call the Environment Agency Floodline on 0345 988 1188. Check @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.