Blaze badly damages flat in coastal town

A fire broke out in a flat in Clacton - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

An investigation has been launched into a fire that left a flat badly damaged in north Essex.

Firefighters were called to reports of a flat fire in Church Road in Clacton at about 6.30am today.

On arrival crews confirmed that a first floor flat was around 20pc alight.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that crews immediately called for support, including an aerial ladder platform which allowed firefighters to tackle the fire from above and stop it spreading in the roof space.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Clacton - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Nobody was injured in the fire, the spokesman confirmed.

Station manager Ryan Ainger said: "When our crews arrived, the fire was developing quickly - but thanks to their hard work, it was under control as soon as possible.

"Their efficiency has made sure other properties weren't also affected and I'd like to thank them for their professionalism this morning."

The fire was out by 7.50am.

A full investigation alongside Essex Police into the cause of the fire will take place once the scene is fully cooled.