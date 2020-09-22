E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flat-bed lorry stolen from village

PUBLISHED: 09:13 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 22 September 2020

The vehicle was stolen from Halesworth Road, Ilketshall St Lawrence Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for information after a flat-bed lorry was stolen from Ilketshall St Lawrence.

The transit vehicle was taken by an unknown number of thieves from a forecourt in Halesworth Road at some point between 5pm on Thursday, September 17 and 12pm on Friday, September 18.

The vehicle has been described as a distinct white crew cab transit, with a drop side and tail lift with registration plate NA13 PVY.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description or who may have been offered one for sale.

Anyone with any information about the theft or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/54648/20.

