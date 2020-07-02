E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Families can spend the night at historic Flatford Mill this summer

PUBLISHED: 20:49 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:49 02 July 2020

The hostel on the National Trust site is hoping to attract key workers and their families for an affordable break Picture: BARRY PULLEN

The hostel on the National Trust site is hoping to attract key workers and their families for an affordable break Picture: BARRY PULLEN

BARRY PULLEN

An independent hostel company is calling on key workers and their families to enjoy a budget break at Suffolk’s historic Flatford Mill.

Activities on and off the River Deben are available at Flatford Mill Picture: LUCY TAYLORActivities on and off the River Deben are available at Flatford Mill Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The beautiful National Trust site is the famous setting for many of John Constable’s most famous paintings – with the Dedham Vale widely know as ‘Constable country’.

The Field Studies Council (FSC) operates a hostel in one of the historic buildings at the site, usually reserved for school field trips or those looking for an affordable hostel.

But rather than resume business as usual, the FSC wants to see their rooms, along with a breakfast every morning, filled with key workers, NHS staff and their families, all eager for a break as lockdown is eased from July 4.

Ian Wainwright, FSC’s commercial director, said: “It has been a difficult time for everyone and especially those families of keyworkers including NHS and care staff and of course, teachers.

Flatford Mill is in the middle of the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Picture: LUCY TAYLORFlatford Mill is in the middle of the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

“We know people are desperate to take a break and worried about going on holiday safely.

“We have acres and acres of space, huge properties offering a back to basics, simple, safe holiday where families can build their own experiences and make their own memories which will last a lifetime.

“We have clean and safe accommodation and access to the great outdoors on the doorstep, giving families, particularly those who may have been cooped up in a small house or flat, the chance to get back to nature and spend time in the open air.

“Families may not be able to travel abroad this year, but our getaways offer a blank canvas for families to be wild and free and create their own unique experience.”

The incredible sights of Flatford Mill and the River Deben on the Essex/Suffolk border make it a popular tourist destination Picture: FIELD STUDIES COUNCILThe incredible sights of Flatford Mill and the River Deben on the Essex/Suffolk border make it a popular tourist destination Picture: FIELD STUDIES COUNCIL

There are 78 beds in total at the hostel, with 19 rooms coming with an en suite.

The River Deben is just metres from the hostel and it is surrounded by hundreds of acres of the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Visitors can also hire waterproofs and wellington boots in the event of a typical British summer.

The site at Flatford Mill is open for bookings from July 4 onwards and further details can be found at Field Studies Council website.

