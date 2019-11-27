E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood alerts issued for areas of Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 13:15 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 27 November 2019

Flood alerts have been issued across Suffolk File picture Picture: SIMON PARKER

Flood alerts have been issued across Suffolk File picture Picture: SIMON PARKER

Four flood alerts have been issued for some of Suffolk's biggest rivers, covering many parts of the county.

The Environment Agency have warned members of the public to be prepared as flooding is possible along some of the rivers.

"We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages for this area at this time," read the warning issued by the agency.

"The forecast is for showers to get more scattered and less intense through the day as we move into more settled weather."

However, the agency warned those out and about to "take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

The alerts cover:

- The Ratttlesden River and River Gipping - affecting Stowmarket and Needham Market.

- The Rivers Deben and Lark - affecting areas including Wickham Market, Woodbridge, Grundisburgh, the Bealings, Martlesham.

- The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses - affecting areas like Halesworth, Chediston and Walpole.

- The Rivers Box and Brett - affecting areas like Hadleigh, Lavenham and Layham.

