E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Flood alerts remain for large parts of the Suffolk coast

PUBLISHED: 07:53 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 19 November 2020

Huge waves crashing against the prom in Southwold during a previous surge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge waves crashing against the prom in Southwold during a previous surge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Flood alerts are still in place for parts of the Suffolk coast this morning.

The alert warns of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 10.15am and 2.15pm today.

The warning is in place from Lowestoft to Bawdsey with high water levels expected at Lake Lothing in Lowestoft with high sea levels also expected along the Suffolk Coast.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual as a result of the forecast weather conditions as a surge coincides with the high tide.

You may also want to watch:

The Environment Agency said: “Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide.

A second warning is also in place in west Suffolk for the Little Ouse river where water levels remain high.

“Consequently, flooding of property roads and farmland is possible,” said the Environment Agency.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pair arrested over restaurant ‘dine and dash’ spree

The Swan Inn at Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Emergency services called to A12 at Melton following crash

Two cars collided on the A12 this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood alerts remain for large parts of the Suffolk coast

Huge waves crashing against the prom in Southwold during a previous surge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Popular PE teacher and ‘devoted father’ died in cycle crash, inquest hears

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years. Picture: JACK FAMILY

Campaigners fail in final legal challenge to oppose destruction of historic wood

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY