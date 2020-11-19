Flood alerts remain for large parts of the Suffolk coast

Huge waves crashing against the prom in Southwold during a previous surge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Flood alerts are still in place for parts of the Suffolk coast this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The alert warns of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 10.15am and 2.15pm today.

The warning is in place from Lowestoft to Bawdsey with high water levels expected at Lake Lothing in Lowestoft with high sea levels also expected along the Suffolk Coast.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual as a result of the forecast weather conditions as a surge coincides with the high tide.

You may also want to watch:

The Environment Agency said: “Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide.

A second warning is also in place in west Suffolk for the Little Ouse river where water levels remain high.

“Consequently, flooding of property roads and farmland is possible,” said the Environment Agency.