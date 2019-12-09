Flood alert in force from Lowestoft to Bawdsey

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency along parts of the Suffolk coast this evening.

There is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 6.15pm and 8.15pm.

The Environment Agency says it expects to see high water in Lake Lothing in Lowestoft as well as high sea levels along the Suffolk coast to Bawdsey impacting on beach access points.

In its warning, the Environment Agency said: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"Large waves on the sea front are expected given the forecast strong winds. We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide."