Flood alert issued along Suffolk coast

People are being urged to take care on coastal roads and footpaths Picture: ARCHANT JAKE FOXFORD

A flood alert has been issued along a stretch of Suffolk coast.

The warning of possible minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths comes as tides are expected to be higher than usual due to forecast weather conditions as a surge coincides with high tide.

The alert covers a period of time between 10.15am and 2.15pm on Thursday

High water levels are expected in Lake Lothing, Lowestoft, as well as high sea levels along the Suffolk Coast, impacting on beach access points.

People are being urged to take care on coastal roads and footpaths.

Authorities will be closely monitoring the situation and do not expect the situation to escalate.