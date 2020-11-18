E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Flood alert issued along Suffolk coast

PUBLISHED: 16:14 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 18 November 2020

People are being urged to take care on coastal roads and footpaths Picture: ARCHANT

People are being urged to take care on coastal roads and footpaths Picture: ARCHANT

JAKE FOXFORD

A flood alert has been issued along a stretch of Suffolk coast.

The warning of possible minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths comes as tides are expected to be higher than usual due to forecast weather conditions as a surge coincides with high tide.

The alert covers a period of time between 10.15am and 2.15pm on Thursday

High water levels are expected in Lake Lothing, Lowestoft, as well as high sea levels along the Suffolk Coast, impacting on beach access points.

People are being urged to take care on coastal roads and footpaths.

Authorities will be closely monitoring the situation and do not expect the situation to escalate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nearly 600 coronavirus cases recorded in region by mistake

Suffolk covid cases: A PHE error meant positive cases reported between September and November have been revised down Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after crash leaves two drivers seriously injured

Police remain at the scene of a crash on the A1152 in Bromeswell, where two drivers sustained serious injuries. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I’m doing this for Ipswich’ - English champion Wardley hoping to inspire Suffolk as he faces big puncher Lartey

Suffolk's Fabio Wardley will face Richard Lartey at the Wembley Arena this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Picture: MARK ROBINSON

Flood alert issued along Suffolk coast

People are being urged to take care on coastal roads and footpaths Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich shops ‘need certainty’ over end of lockdown, says town centre leader

Ipswich Central chairman Terry Baxter has called for shos and businesses to be given more certainty over the end of lockdown. Picture: PAUL GEATER