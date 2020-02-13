E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New flood alerts issued for the coast

PUBLISHED: 16:54 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 13 February 2020

There are new flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

There are new flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

New flood alerts have been issued for the Suffolk and Essex coasts this evening.

The alerts cover from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries and from Clacton to and including, St Peters Flat and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

The Environment Agency are warning that there is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths from around 2am until 4am on Friday morning.

The tides are expected to be higher than usual because of forecaster conditions during spring tides.

It advises that the flood gates at Felixstowe will be closed and that there may be some flooding at Pin Mill, The Strand at Wherstead and the Strood at mersea Island.

There may also be spray and overtopping at the sea front at Clacton and Brighlingsea.

The Environment Agency warned members of the public to stay away from the risk areas and to not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

It said: "We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide."

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

