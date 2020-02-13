New flood alerts issued for the coast

There are new flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

New flood alerts have been issued for the Suffolk and Essex coasts this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The alerts cover from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries and from Clacton to and including, St Peters Flat and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

The Environment Agency are warning that there is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths from around 2am until 4am on Friday morning.

The tides are expected to be higher than usual because of forecaster conditions during spring tides.

You may also want to watch:

It advises that the flood gates at Felixstowe will be closed and that there may be some flooding at Pin Mill, The Strand at Wherstead and the Strood at mersea Island.

There may also be spray and overtopping at the sea front at Clacton and Brighlingsea.

The Environment Agency warned members of the public to stay away from the risk areas and to not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

It said: "We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide."

READ MORE: Weekend Orwell Bridge closure looking more likely, say experts