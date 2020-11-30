Three flood alerts put in place for Suffolk and north Essex

Water came up the slipway into the Ferry's only road earlier this month Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

New flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for Suffolk and north Essex this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The alerts cover the coast from Felixstowe to Clacton and on to Bradwell as well as the tidal River Deben around Woodbridge.

The Environment Agency say there is a possibility of some minor flooding on coastal roads and footpaths overnight tonight between 11.30pm and 1.30am.

“Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions as a surge coincides with the high tide,” read the warning.

You may also want to watch:

“Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

MORE: Parts of Suffolk hit by flooding after high tide leaves areas underwater