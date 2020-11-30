E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three flood alerts put in place for Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 17:59 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 30 November 2020

Water came up the slipway into the Ferry's only road earlier this month Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Water came up the slipway into the Ferry's only road earlier this month Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Archant

New flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for Suffolk and north Essex this afternoon.

The alerts cover the coast from Felixstowe to Clacton and on to Bradwell as well as the tidal River Deben around Woodbridge.

The Environment Agency say there is a possibility of some minor flooding on coastal roads and footpaths overnight tonight between 11.30pm and 1.30am.

“Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions as a surge coincides with the high tide,” read the warning.

You may also want to watch:

“Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

MORE: Parts of Suffolk hit by flooding after high tide leaves areas underwater

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More Covid-19 cases at Ipswich Hospital than at any time during pandemic

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT

Suffolk Arcadia stores won’t close immediately, town leader believes

Philip Green's Arcadia group is on the brink of collapse, putting shops like Burton and Dorothy Perkins in Felixstowe at risk. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Three flood alerts put in place for Suffolk and north Essex

Water came up the slipway into the Ferry's only road earlier this month Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Man killed in lorry collision on A14 had ‘complex’ mental health issues, inquest hears

Andrew Gibbins had been a voluntary patient at Wedgwood House prior to his death Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Occupational health business snapped up in £4.5m takeover deal

Alison Mackway, managing director of Wrightway Health Picture: WRIGHTWAY HEALTH