Three flood alerts put in place for Suffolk and north Essex
PUBLISHED: 17:59 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 30 November 2020
Archant
New flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for Suffolk and north Essex this afternoon.
The alerts cover the coast from Felixstowe to Clacton and on to Bradwell as well as the tidal River Deben around Woodbridge.
The Environment Agency say there is a possibility of some minor flooding on coastal roads and footpaths overnight tonight between 11.30pm and 1.30am.
“Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions as a surge coincides with the high tide,” read the warning.
“Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.
“We will continue to monitor the situation.”
