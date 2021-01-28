News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Flood alerts issued amid expected further rainfall

The River Stour in Dedham has completely burst it's banks, flooding the surrounding fields. Picture

Flood alerts have been issued across Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flood alerts have been issued across Suffolk and north Essex as forecasters predict rain to fall over the weekend.

The government has issued alerts for the Thorpeness Hundred, Deben, Lark, Gipping, Colne and upper Stour, with minor flooding possible on low-level roads.

Forecasters have said there is a low chance of further rainfall on Thursday, but Friday is set to be wet and windy.

There is even a chance of snow on Saturday, with the wet weather set to continue into next week.

