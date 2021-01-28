Flood alerts issued amid expected further rainfall

Published: 10:40 AM January 28, 2021

Flood alerts have been issued across Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Flood alerts have been issued across Suffolk and north Essex as forecasters predict rain to fall over the weekend.

The government has issued alerts for the Thorpeness Hundred, Deben, Lark, Gipping, Colne and upper Stour, with minor flooding possible on low-level roads.

East Anglia today: Rain will clear to the north and east this morning leaving most places drier into the afternoon. A few showers may linger in the north and east this afternoon, but a little brighter in the southwest. Winds becoming moderate westerly, highs of 7-11C. pic.twitter.com/UHLDgyY8s2 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) January 28, 2021

Forecasters have said there is a low chance of further rainfall on Thursday, but Friday is set to be wet and windy.

There is even a chance of snow on Saturday, with the wet weather set to continue into next week.