Further flood alerts in Suffolk and north Essex have been issued for Tuesday night due to high spring tides.

The alerts have been issued from Lowestoft to Clacton, including the Orwell and Stour estuaries, signalling a "possibility" of flooding to roads and footpaths.

Tides are expected to be higher than normal, with the potential of flooding between 12.30am and 2.30am on Wednesday.

The alerts come after numerous instances of flooding in Suffolk on Monday after Storm Ciara battered the region at the weekend.

The Met Office have revealed that Storm Dennis is set to arrive in the region on Saturday, potentially bringing gusts of up to 50mph.

