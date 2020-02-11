E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Warning of flooding on roads and footpaths amid high tides

PUBLISHED: 16:20 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 11 February 2020

Flooding is possible on Tuesday night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding is possible on Tuesday night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Further flood alerts in Suffolk and north Essex have been issued for Tuesday night due to high spring tides.

The alerts have been issued from Lowestoft to Clacton, including the Orwell and Stour estuaries, signalling a "possibility" of flooding to roads and footpaths.

Tides are expected to be higher than normal, with the potential of flooding between 12.30am and 2.30am on Wednesday.

The alerts come after numerous instances of flooding in Suffolk on Monday after Storm Ciara battered the region at the weekend.

The Met Office have revealed that Storm Dennis is set to arrive in the region on Saturday, potentially bringing gusts of up to 50mph.

MORE: Storm Dennis set to bring 'very strong winds' to Suffolk and Essex

Most Read

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

