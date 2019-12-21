E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood risk today for some areas as more rain falls

PUBLISHED: 08:43 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 21 December 2019

Thornham Magna has had alot of flooding near the Four Horseshoes Pub Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More than 100 flood warnings are in place today, including for Suffolk and Essex, as more rain is forecast.

This map from the Environment Agency website shows flood warnings and alerts across East Anglia on the morning of December 21. The red indicators mean 'flooding is expected - immediate action required' while the orange ones mean 'flooding is possible - be prepared' Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYThis map from the Environment Agency website shows flood warnings and alerts across East Anglia on the morning of December 21. The red indicators mean 'flooding is expected - immediate action required' while the orange ones mean 'flooding is possible - be prepared' Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Heavy downpours led to a day of flooding yesterday, causing disruption and travel chaos with multiple cars stranded in water having to be rescued.

Across England, 109 "red" flood warnings have been issued, meaning "immediate action required", including:

-the Rattlesden River from Rattlesden to Combs Ford in Stowmarket;

-the River Brett from Lavenham to Higham;

-the Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer;

-the Bumpstead Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England.

And across the country 256 "orange" flood alerts are in place, meaning "flooding is possible - be prepared", including several in Suffolk and north Essex.

READ MORE: In pictures: Heavy rain leads to a day of flooding in Suffolk and Essex

The rain is expected to be lighter today, with just some isolated showers this afternoon, but it could exacerbate the situation.

Chris Bell, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "Yesterday about 10-20mm of rain fell across the region and on top of ground already wet I think it's obviously caused quite a bit of flooding across the area.

"Any little bit of rain on top of that just makes the situation worse, especially with the showers coming through at 10/11am.

"If you are out and about you need to be careful on the roads because of the fact there will be a lot of water on them."

He said most of the showers should clear away by mid morning, but he added there would be more rain tonight and into the first part of tomorrow morning.

"It doesn't look like particularly heavy rain, but it doesn't take a lot to cause more issues," he said.

The top temperature today should be about 8-10C with a low tonight of about 3/4C.

