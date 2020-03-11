E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood warning issued for Suffolk coastal areas today

PUBLISHED: 11:34 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 11 March 2020

Bawdsey Quay - There is a warning of possible flooding. Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Bawdsey Quay - There is a warning of possible flooding. Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A flood warning has been issued for part of the Suffolk coast today, including Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry.

The government's flood information service has warned there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses between 11am and 3pm today.

Areas most at risk are Bawdsey Quay and in front of the flood defences at Felixstowe Ferry.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual, linked to spring tides.

The detailed forecast is for a peak level at Harwich of 2.78mAODN (height above average sea level) at 1pm, which is 0.48m above tide tables, with a south-westerly wind Force 5,

The government's message said: 'We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate but will update this message if necessary.' People are being warned not to put themselves or others at risk.

