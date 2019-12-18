Flood alerts on two Suffolk rivers after heavy rainfall
PUBLISHED: 10:59 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 18 December 2019
Archant
A flood alert is in place in Suffolk on the River Deben and River Lark after heavy rain in the last 24 hours.
The warnings, which are in place along the banks of the rivers as they run through Wickham Market and Debenham, say that flooding is possible and those in the area should be prepared.
There is potential for minor flooding on low lying land, roads and riverside areas.
In a statement the flood information service said: "Water levels remain high on the River Deben following yesterday's rainfall, particularly at Brandeston and downstream of Brandeston.
"River levels have now stabilised and should fall throughout today.
"The forecast is for minimal rainfall today, Wednesday, December 18.
"Further showers are forecast for tomorrow, but these are not expected to be heavy.
"Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."