Flood alerts issued for parts of Suffolk and Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:12 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 02 February 2020

The River Waveney Picture: Andrew Mutimer

The River Waveney Picture: Andrew Mutimer

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Flood alerts have been issued in areas of Suffolk and Norfolk as the Government warns of high water levels.

The alert is for the area by the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water. There is a possibility of minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths throughout Sunday - it is expected to remain in place until Monday.

The warning reads: "Water levels continue to remain higher than normal in some places, including Beccles Quay.

"High water levels may last for a few days until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

"This is due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide."

The government have advised residents to take care on waterside roads and footpaths and asked for people not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.

A warning has also been issued for the River Yare in Norfolk.

