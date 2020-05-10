Flood alerts in place with higher tides expected in bad weather

The Strand under the Orwell Bridge could flood later today Picture: ARCHANT

Flood gates have been shut at Felixstowe this morning – with higher tides expected this afternoon as windier weather sweeps in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People on the coast in Suffolk and north Essex are being warned of potential flooding in their communities.

There are flood alerts – meaning ‘flooding is possible’ – in place from Felixstowe to Clacton, including the Orwell and Stour estuaries.

MORE: Strong 45mph winds and rain on way after scorching weather

Issued on the Government website, the alert states: “There is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 12.45pm and 2.45pm today, Sunday, May 10.

“Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions.

“The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed.

“The waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded.

It adds: “Water may be on the quay at Mistley.”

Flooding is also possible in areas surrounding the tidal Deben estuaries from 12.45pm and 2.45pm.

A separate alert issued for this part of Suffolk states: “Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions.

“We expect high tide levels at Felixstowe Ferry waterfront and riverside areas at Woodbridge and Waldringfield.”