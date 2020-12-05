E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood warnings across Suffolk as river levels rise

PUBLISHED: 07:29 05 December 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 05 December 2020

A van stranded in floodwater from the River Brett near Lavenham yesterday. Picture: DAVID LAWS

Several flood warnings have been issued for Suffolk after heavy rain continued to cause problems in the county.

Flood warnings are the second highest level of alert, indicating that flooding is expected and immediate action will be required.

MORE: Flooding causes problems on roads following heavy rain and snowfall

They are in place for low lying areas close to the River Lark at Sicklesmere and Bury St Edmunds, the River Brett from Lavenham to Higham and the Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer.

Flood alerts, which indicate that flooding is possible and people should be prepared, are in place for 14 locations across the county.

• Little Ouse River and River Thet in Suffolk and Norfolk

• River Granta in Essex and Cambridgeshire

• River Kennett in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire

• River Lark in Suffolk

• River Wissey in Norfolk

• The Rattlesden River and River Gipping, through and including Stowmarket and Needham Market

• The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester

• The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses

• The Rivers Box and Brett

• The Rivers Deben and Lark

• The Rivers Pant, Blackwater and Brain

• The Thorpeness Hundred River and the River Ore

• The upper River Chelmer

• The upper Stour and surrounding tributaries

There is also an ongoing yellow weather warning for the East of England as ice is expected to have formed overnight and create hazards.

