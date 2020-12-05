Flood warnings for Suffolk removed but alerts stay in place

Published: 10:23 AM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020

A van stranded in floodwater from the River Brett near Lavenham yesterday. Picture: DAVID LAWS - Credit: Archant

Several flood warnings were issued for Suffolk this morning after heavy rain continued to cause problems in the county, but have now been removed.

Flood warnings are the second highest level of alert, indicating that flooding is expected and immediate action will be required.

They were in place for low lying areas close to the River Lark at Sicklesmere and Bury St Edmunds, the River Brett from Lavenham to Higham and the Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer.

The warnings for those areas have now been removed.

Flood alerts, which indicate that flooding is possible and people should be prepared, are still in place for 12 locations across the county.

• Little Ouse River and River Thet in Suffolk and Norfolk

• River Granta in Essex and Cambridgeshire

• River Lark in Suffolk

• River Wissey in Norfolk

• The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester

• The Rivers Box and Brett

• The Rivers Deben and Lark

• The Rivers Pant, Blackwater and Brain

• The River Stour from Sudbury to Stratford St Mary and Dedham

• The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay

• The upper River Chelmer

• The upper Stour and surrounding tributaries

Eight warnings and alerts have removed from Suffolk in the last 24 hours.

There was also an ongoing yellow weather warning for the East of England for ice, but that has also been removed now.