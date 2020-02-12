E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood warnings in place for Suffolk coast today - with immediate action required

PUBLISHED: 11:58 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 12 February 2020

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast. Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast. Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Chris Theobald

Homes and businesses at Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay are at risk of flooding this afternoon due to high tides - with other coastal areas also at risk.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides, say experts.

The warnings have been issued from 1pm to 3pm because there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses in front of the flood defences at Felixstowe Ferry and also at Bawdsey Quay.

The second highest warning level - which means immediate action is required - has been applied to both coastal areas.

There are also a number of alerts in place, which is the third highest warning level, for the following locations:

- The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries

The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed, the waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded. Water may be on the quay at Mistley.

- The tidal Deben estuary

High tide levels are expected at Felixstowe Ferry waterfront and riverside areas at Woodbridge and Waldringfield.

- The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

High water levels are expected in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas.

Exerts are advising people to take care on coastal roads and footpaths.

Read more: Storm Dennis set to bring 'very strong winds' to Suffolk and Essex

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

