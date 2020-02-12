Flood warnings in place for Suffolk coast today - with immediate action required

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast. Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD Chris Theobald

Homes and businesses at Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay are at risk of flooding this afternoon due to high tides - with other coastal areas also at risk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides, say experts.

The warnings have been issued from 1pm to 3pm because there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses in front of the flood defences at Felixstowe Ferry and also at Bawdsey Quay.

The second highest warning level - which means immediate action is required - has been applied to both coastal areas.

There are also a number of alerts in place, which is the third highest warning level, for the following locations:

- The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries

The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed, the waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded. Water may be on the quay at Mistley.

- The tidal Deben estuary

High tide levels are expected at Felixstowe Ferry waterfront and riverside areas at Woodbridge and Waldringfield.

- The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

High water levels are expected in Brundall and Reedham riverside areas.

Exerts are advising people to take care on coastal roads and footpaths.

Read more: Storm Dennis set to bring 'very strong winds' to Suffolk and Essex