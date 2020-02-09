Tidal surge fears spark flood warnings on coast and A12

Waves lashing the coast of Aldeburgh during Storm Ciara Picture: NICOLE MCMULLAN Archant

Six flood warnings - which means there is a real and immediate risk of flooding in the area - have been issued along the Suffolk coastline for tomorrow morning.

High tides are expected as spring tides coincide with a surge, according to experts.

The warnings have been issued because there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses in the below areas tomorrow.

The second highest warning level has been applied to the following places, one below 'severe':

- Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- Isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- Riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham (on Monday and into Tuesday)

- The A12 at Blythburgh (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast at Southwold (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham Marshes to Belton (on Monday and into Tuesday)

There are also seven alerts in place, the third highest warning level, for the following locations:

- The Norfolk coast from Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth (between 8.55am and 10.55am on Monday)

- The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast at Southwold (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The tidal Deben estuary (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water (on Monday into Tuesday)

- The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water (on Monday into Tuesday)

