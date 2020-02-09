E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tidal surge fears spark flood warnings on coast and A12

PUBLISHED: 18:28 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 09 February 2020

Waves lashing the coast of Aldeburgh during Storm Ciara Picture: NICOLE MCMULLAN

Six flood warnings - which means there is a real and immediate risk of flooding in the area - have been issued along the Suffolk coastline for tomorrow morning.

High tides are expected as spring tides coincide with a surge, according to experts.

The warnings have been issued because there is a possibility of some flooding of homes and businesses in the below areas tomorrow.

The second highest warning level has been applied to the following places, one below 'severe':

- Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- Isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- Riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham (on Monday and into Tuesday)

- The A12 at Blythburgh (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast at Southwold (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham Marshes to Belton (on Monday and into Tuesday)

Visit the government website for more information.

There are also seven alerts in place, the third highest warning level, for the following locations:

- The Norfolk coast from Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth (between 8.55am and 10.55am on Monday)

- The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast at Southwold (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey (between 9.15am and 11.15am on Monday)

- The tidal Deben estuary (between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Monday)

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water (on Monday into Tuesday)

- The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water (on Monday into Tuesday)

Visit the government website for more information.

