Flood warnings in Suffolk: some homes, businesses and roads still at risk

Sea surges covered the Felixstowe Ferry jetty yesterday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Victoria Pertusa

Tidal surges from Storm Ciara flooded coastal and estuary areas across Suffolk yesterday, whilst some flood warnings and alerts remain in place today.

Flood warnings and alerts remain in place for parts of Suffolk. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Flood warnings and alerts remain in place for parts of Suffolk. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Flood warnings have been issued for the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham Marshes to Belton and also for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare, including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham.

This means that flooding is expected in those areas and that immediate action may be required to prevent the flooding of homes and businesses.

Whilst yesterday's flooding was a result of the storm surges, today will see high tides due to waters moving up river from Great Yarmouth, as well as the effect of spring tides exacerbated by the weather.

The flood gates at Felixstowe will be closed today whilst the waterfront at Pin Mill and the Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded.

Quayside Road in Woodbridge was completely submerged yesterday and had to be closed by police - today there is still a risk of flooding in riverside areas.

Flood alerts, indicating flooding is possible and that people should be prepared, are in place for several areas across the county:

-The Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton, including Orwell and Stour estuaries

-The Suffolk coast at Southwold

-The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey

-The tidal Deben estuary

-The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

-The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

Updates on flooding can be found on the Gov.uk website.