Flooding on Suffolk coast as unusually high tides hit

Flooding has affected parts of the Suffolk coast today as higher than usual tides hit the region - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Flooding has caused problems along the Suffolk coast after unusually high tides hit the region.

Flood warnings were put in place for Bawdsey Quay, Felixstowe and the Cliff Quay in Ipswich with high tides peaking at around 1.30pm today, Wednesday, January 5.

High tide at Ipswich waterfront - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Although Ipswich Waterfront did not flood higher than average tides in the River Orwell, people were able to see the water get very high in the marina.

The Environment Agency warned that low-lying footpaths and coastal roads were likely to become flooded due to higher than average sea levels.

Felixstowe Ferry was also flooded due to high tides - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A number of flood alerts were issued in Suffolk on Tuesday morning, with two more severe flood warnings later put in place for the River Deben.

The flooding also saw the car park at one pub near Southwold Harbour submerged underwater.

Suffolk coast was hit with high tides affecting Ipswich, Felixstowe and Southwold - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Flooding also caused issues on the Strand in Ipswich as water washed onto the road.



