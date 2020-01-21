Residents given compensation after homes flooded

Residents in Melton have been given compensation over severe flooding which caused damage to their properties.

Homeowners in Melton Road, on the approach to Woodbridge, suffered significant water damage in June last year, with the fire service called in to help stop the flooding.

Developer Lynton Build began preparations for a development with 54 new homes and offices on the site of the former GAH (Refrigeration) factory, next door to the existing Melton Road homes, in March last year.

Within months, the area surrounding Ian Wright's property and the neighboroughing house had become extremely flooded after Pipeline Associates - which is part of Lynton Build - reportedly blocked a storm drain on the factory site.

Mr Wright's garage was flooded with 1ft of water, while their neighbours' garden and shed was left with damage to both driveways.

The damage was surveyed professionally, with Mr Wright saying he was offered £5,000 in compensation from Pipeline Associates.

The 70-year-old said: "We put in a claim with Pipeline Associates and they have sent us a cheque for the rest of our claim, which has pleased us."

Sam Hughes, secretary of both Lynton Build and Pipeline Associates, said: "As far as we are aware the matter has now been resolved with the resident."

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "The council was made aware of properties experiencing flooding as a result of a development on Melton Road, and a full investigation has been carried out.

"It concluded that the matter was outside of the council's control and we were therefore unable to take any action.

"Officers have however advised that if the flood water poses a problem to the sewer water, the environmental protection team can offer advice on how to deal with this."