'Truly awful' - anger as sewage swamps gardens after flash floods

Furious homeowners in Felixstowe are clearing up the mess caused by "truly awful" flash floods which left their gardens submerged in water and sewage.

Residents described a sleepless night from an impending sense of doom when the Met Office declared a weather warning for heavy rain, as they knew their homes had flooded in downpours before.

Sure enough, when the deluge struck overnight and into the morning, drains started to fill up and streets such as High Road West were flooded - with pictures showing people up to their ankles in murky water.

Others described hearing their sinks gurgling and watching water come down their driveways, helpless to stop it.

Mike Deacon, district councillor for Western Felixstowe ward and town councillor for Walton ward, was called by panicked residents first thing after the floods struck on Sunday (October 6).

When he went out to have a look, he said: "Sewage was being deposited in their gardens and roads were flooded.

"To be honest, the silt was unbelievable.

"It was a mess. I felt dreadfully sorry for the residents. Unfortunately, it isn't the first time it's happened. It was truly awful."

Mr Deacon now plans to take the matter up with the relevant authorities to prevent the flooding from reoccurring.

"With climate change and the weather we're now experiencing, we're going to see this more and more often," he said.

David Brown, 65, of Church Lane, Felixstowe, said: "I went to bed knowing this was going to happen, so I didn't get any sleep.

"I was up several times in the night looking at the rain. It leaves you on edge.

"It came right up my drive and nearly into my garage. There was nothing I could do about it."

His wife Elizabeth added: "We've lived here 30 years and it's a problem we've dealt with on and off over the years.

"However with the frequency of the heavy rain we're now getting, it's becoming more and more of an issue.

"The biggest worry is the sewage."

Emergency services warned motorists only to travel if essential as the rain struck and left huge patches of standing water on busy roads like the A12 and A14.

Some of the worst affected areas also included Bell Lane and Foxhall Road in Kesgrave, as well as roads between Leiston and Thorpeness - while fire crews were also pictured in Aldeburgh.