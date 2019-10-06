E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Truly awful' - anger as sewage swamps gardens after flash floods

06 October, 2019 - 17:15
The flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWN

The flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWN

Archant

Furious homeowners in Felixstowe are clearing up the mess caused by "truly awful" flash floods which left their gardens submerged in water and sewage.

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWSAmie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Residents described a sleepless night from an impending sense of doom when the Met Office declared a weather warning for heavy rain, as they knew their homes had flooded in downpours before.

Sure enough, when the deluge struck overnight and into the morning, drains started to fill up and streets such as High Road West were flooded - with pictures showing people up to their ankles in murky water.

Others described hearing their sinks gurgling and watching water come down their driveways, helpless to stop it.

Mike Deacon, district councillor for Western Felixstowe ward and town councillor for Walton ward, was called by panicked residents first thing after the floods struck on Sunday (October 6).

The flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWNThe flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWN

When he went out to have a look, he said: "Sewage was being deposited in their gardens and roads were flooded.

"To be honest, the silt was unbelievable.

"It was a mess. I felt dreadfully sorry for the residents. Unfortunately, it isn't the first time it's happened. It was truly awful."

Mr Deacon now plans to take the matter up with the relevant authorities to prevent the flooding from reoccurring.

There has been a significant problem with flooding in Felixstowe today Picture: ANDY JACKLINThere has been a significant problem with flooding in Felixstowe today Picture: ANDY JACKLIN

You may also want to watch:

"With climate change and the weather we're now experiencing, we're going to see this more and more often," he said.

David Brown, 65, of Church Lane, Felixstowe, said: "I went to bed knowing this was going to happen, so I didn't get any sleep.

"I was up several times in the night looking at the rain. It leaves you on edge.

The flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWNThe flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWN

"It came right up my drive and nearly into my garage. There was nothing I could do about it."

His wife Elizabeth added: "We've lived here 30 years and it's a problem we've dealt with on and off over the years.

"However with the frequency of the heavy rain we're now getting, it's becoming more and more of an issue.

"The biggest worry is the sewage."

The flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWNThe flooding in Church Lane, Felixstowe. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWN

Emergency services warned motorists only to travel if essential as the rain struck and left huge patches of standing water on busy roads like the A12 and A14.

Some of the worst affected areas also included Bell Lane and Foxhall Road in Kesgrave, as well as roads between Leiston and Thorpeness - while fire crews were also pictured in Aldeburgh.

Most Read

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge farming vehicle stuck on narrow road prompts calls for tighter restrictions

A sugar beet tractor got stuck on Cardinalls Road in Stowmarket. Picture: BROOKE DRAKE

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge farming vehicle stuck on narrow road prompts calls for tighter restrictions

A sugar beet tractor got stuck on Cardinalls Road in Stowmarket. Picture: BROOKE DRAKE

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Triple murder: Crime scene could be in place for at least 48 hours

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Probe in triple murder launched as three men found dead in street

Wellesley Road remains closed as officers continue their investigations Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Heavy rain sparks flooding as drivers urged to only make essential journeys

There has been a significant problem with flooding in Felixstowe today Picture: ANDY JACKLIN

Felixstowe & Walton lose at Hullbridge as Boardley set to take over

New Felixstowe & Walton boss Stuart Boardley.... Photo: STAN BASTON

WATCH: Take a rare look behind the scenes at Sizewell B - Suffolk’s nuclear power station

Katie Bannister is a control room engineer and reactor operator Sizewell B Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists