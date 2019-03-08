E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Flooding warning in Suffolk after heavy rain forecast

PUBLISHED: 08:25 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 07 November 2019

Wet and windy weather is on the way Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wet and windy weather is on the way Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Warnings of potential flooding have been issued in Suffolk with heavy rainfall expected over the next few days.

Rain has been forecast in the county until Monday, though no weather warning is currently in place.

The Environment Agency said in a tweet: "We're expecting heavy rain over the next few days. This could lead to flooding in northern England, Lincolnshire, East Anglia and the Midlands."

Drivers have also been warned to take caution in the rain, ensuring headlights are kept on.

The news comes just a month after large parts of Suffolk were flooded due to heavy rainfall at the start of October.

Stay with us for any updates on the weather.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Glenn Driver leaves Braintree......

Glen Driver

Person hit by train on main line towards London

Services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Thrilled’ country pub in running for best game chef award

Dave Wall, head chef at the Unruly Pig Picture; CLAUDIA GANNON

Disruption as rail services are cancelled due to ‘train fault’

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Flooding warning in Suffolk after heavy rain forecast

Wet and windy weather is on the way Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists