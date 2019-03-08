Video
Flooding warning in Suffolk after heavy rain forecast
PUBLISHED: 08:25 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 07 November 2019
Archant
Warnings of potential flooding have been issued in Suffolk with heavy rainfall expected over the next few days.
Rain has been forecast in the county until Monday, though no weather warning is currently in place.
The Environment Agency said in a tweet: "We're expecting heavy rain over the next few days. This could lead to flooding in northern England, Lincolnshire, East Anglia and the Midlands."
Drivers have also been warned to take caution in the rain, ensuring headlights are kept on.
The news comes just a month after large parts of Suffolk were flooded due to heavy rainfall at the start of October.
