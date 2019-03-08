Video

Flooding warning in Suffolk after heavy rain forecast

Wet and windy weather is on the way Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Warnings of potential flooding have been issued in Suffolk with heavy rainfall expected over the next few days.

Rain has been forecast in the county until Monday, though no weather warning is currently in place.

The Environment Agency said in a tweet: "We're expecting heavy rain over the next few days. This could lead to flooding in northern England, Lincolnshire, East Anglia and the Midlands."

Drivers have also been warned to take caution in the rain, ensuring headlights are kept on.

The news comes just a month after large parts of Suffolk were flooded due to heavy rainfall at the start of October.

Stay with us for any updates on the weather.