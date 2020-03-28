E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tea room targeted by thieves during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:05 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 28 March 2020

Flora Tea rooms in Dunwich was broken into after the lockdown announcement. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A tea room which was broken into by thieves during lockdown says it is “diabolical” that small businesses are being targeted at an already difficult time.

Burglars broke into Flora Tea Rooms in Dunwich on Tuesday night, grabbing a selection of sweets and desserts before fleeing the cafe after the alarm kicked in.

John Elsley, the cafe owner, says it is shocking that thieves are preying on small businesses who have been forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It is horrible that someone would do this at a time like this.

“Luckily they only managed to grab a load of sweets as the alarm went off and they must have run off, but it is still horrible.”

John has worked at the rural cafe for more than 30 years and says they have been broken into almost once every eight years.

He said: “The damage they cause by breaking in is more than what they manage to get away with. They are just opportunist thieves, as there’s not a lot to really take.”

Police attended the incident along with a forensics team, and the offenders were also captured on CCTV.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” said John. “It’s probably just kids but I have heard of a few businesses being broken into recently, so maybe they are targeting small businesses.”

John says he and his team have “just got to get on with it” and says the police have been amazing.

The smashed window has since been boarded up and the tea room remains closed during lockdown.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

41 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Get smoked cheese, chillis, olives, and meat delivered to your door Picture: The Artisan Smokehouse

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

