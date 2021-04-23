Surprise bouquets for shoppers to thank them for supporting town centre
Shoppers have been surprised with free bouquets of flowers by a new online company based in Bury St Edmunds.
Shida preserved flowers has been spreading happiness with 'random acts of kindness' by dropping bouquets into Bury businesses today.
The floral company's founder, Katherine Whitchurch, said: "Our head florist, Roberta Borrelli, suggested this idea to surprise members of the public with some of our Friday Flowers to say thank you for shopping locally and supporting Independent businesses.
"We love our town and, as a small business, we understand the challenges that can come with it so we hope this brings a bit of joy and surprise to those customers who least expect it!"
Friday Flowers are limited edition mini bouquets released on a Friday.
As part of this customers at Bimbo’s Hair Salon, Wright's Café and the Clear Skin Clinic, received a free bouquet today along with their purchase from the local business to encourage shoppers back into the town centre.
Katherine, who lives in Bury, launched shida preserved flowers in 2018 from her kitchen table.
Floristry was a complete career change as previously she was a teacher.
She said: "Preserved flowers are an easy and long-lasting way to bring nature inside and elevate your mood. Flowers really do make us happy."
She said they'll be surprising more local shoppers over the coming year.