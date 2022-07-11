Anchors away! Second flotilla coming to Aldeburgh this September

The Alde & Ore Estuary Trust is excited to announce its second flotilla. Pictured: the 2019 flotilla setting off from Aldeburgh yacht club. - Credit: Gill Moon

Water-lovers are being invited to swim, kayak, row, canoe or paddleboard from Aldeburgh to Orford this September, in an effort to save the area from flooding.

This will be the area's second-ever ‘flotilla', organised by the Alde and Ore Estuary Trust. Those taking part are challenged to make their way down almost five miles of the estuary in any way they choose, whilst raising as much money as they can.

The Alde and Ore Estuary Trust is determined to raise money to provide adequate river defences and flood protection to protect the surrounding communities and wildlife. The estuary stretches from Aldeburgh to Bawdsey.

The charity was established following a tidal surge at Shingle Street in 2013, which saw the hamlet cut off after its one road was flooded as the sea breached protective earth banks.

Almost a decade on, the charity is still campaigning to raise funds for adequate protection, and is asking the community to get involved.

Jane Maxim is Chair of the Trust’s funding strategy group.

She said: “This September 4, we hope to raise more funds to support the upgrading of our local river defences and improve the habitat for animals and protected species, such as water voles, who live in the ditches behind the walls.

“This year, we are increasing the number of people who can take part, as well as lowering the age limit so children over 12 can get involved, making it a very special community event.

“Our inaugural flotilla in 2019 was a huge success, raising over £24,000.”

Participants will be divided into three groups, with elite swimmers setting off first, followed by recreational swimmers and then a fleet of paddlers.

Entry will be £50 for swimmers over 16, and £40 for paddlers over 12.

Local businesses have also been supporting the flotilla, including Air Manage Suffolk in Aldeburgh, and Two Magpies Bakery in Woodbridge,

Jane continued: “In addition to this year’s entry fee, we are asking participants to raise as much as they can by individual sponsorship, ideally £100 per person, to increase support for this hugely important estuary wall upgrade.”

With limited places available, the Trust is urging anyone interested to register soon.

To register, visit: www.aoetrust.org/new-events