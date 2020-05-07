Your photos of the Flower Moon above Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 14:09 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 07 May 2020
Residents across Suffolk were treated to an incredible view of May’s Flower Moon.
The ‘Flower Moon’ is the name given to May’s supermoon, the last supermoon that will be visible until April 2021.
Mostly clear skies over Suffolk meant budding astronomers were able to stay safely at home and get an excellent view from their gardens and windows, even without a telescope.
Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman said: “It is named the ‘Flower Moon’ by native Americans because it symbolises the end of frosts and brings in warmer weather and fertile conditions for the flowers and crops.
“It has also been called Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon and Corn Planting Moon.
“If you use binoculars or telescope on a full moon, it becomes very dazzling to the eyes. It won’t hurt you but it’s not very pleasant to do.”
Supermoons are visible when a full moon is particularly close to earth in its orbit.
Mr Norman added: “The scientific name we astronomers use for a ‘supermoon’ is Perigee-Syzygy.
“The term ‘supermoon’ was coined in 1979 by the American astrologer, Richard Nolle, and is 7% visibly larger than a normal full moon and some 15% brighter.”
