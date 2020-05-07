Gallery

Your photos of the Flower Moon above Suffolk

The Flower Moon was large in the sky over Woodbridge on May 6 Picture: DAWN FORSDIKE Archant

Residents across Suffolk were treated to an incredible view of May’s Flower Moon.

This incredible shot was snapped by John Fitch in Sudbury Picture: JOHN FITCH This incredible shot was snapped by John Fitch in Sudbury Picture: JOHN FITCH

The ‘Flower Moon’ is the name given to May’s supermoon, the last supermoon that will be visible until April 2021.

Mostly clear skies over Suffolk meant budding astronomers were able to stay safely at home and get an excellent view from their gardens and windows, even without a telescope.

Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman said: “It is named the ‘Flower Moon’ by native Americans because it symbolises the end of frosts and brings in warmer weather and fertile conditions for the flowers and crops.

“It has also been called Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon and Corn Planting Moon.

This shot was taken in Ipswich as the moon began to rise on Wednesday evening Picture: PEREGRINE BUSH This shot was taken in Ipswich as the moon began to rise on Wednesday evening Picture: PEREGRINE BUSH

“If you use binoculars or telescope on a full moon, it becomes very dazzling to the eyes. It won’t hurt you but it’s not very pleasant to do.”

Supermoons are visible when a full moon is particularly close to earth in its orbit.

Mr Norman added: “The scientific name we astronomers use for a ‘supermoon’ is Perigee-Syzygy.

“The term ‘supermoon’ was coined in 1979 by the American astrologer, Richard Nolle, and is 7% visibly larger than a normal full moon and some 15% brighter.”

Andy Wade managed to get this photo using a telescope and his smartphone Picture: ANDY WADE Andy Wade managed to get this photo using a telescope and his smartphone Picture: ANDY WADE

The next supermoon will be visible in April 2021 Picture: JOHN FITCH The next supermoon will be visible in April 2021 Picture: JOHN FITCH

These pictures were taken in Henley Avenue in Ipswich as the Flower Moon rose over Suffolk Picture: ALEX RUDIGER These pictures were taken in Henley Avenue in Ipswich as the Flower Moon rose over Suffolk Picture: ALEX RUDIGER

Supermoons like the Flower Moon are larger and brighter than other moons as they are closer to the earth Picture: JOHN FITCH Supermoons like the Flower Moon are larger and brighter than other moons as they are closer to the earth Picture: JOHN FITCH

These pictures were taken in Henley Avenue in Ipswich as the Flower Moon rose over Suffolk Picture: ALEX RUDIGER These pictures were taken in Henley Avenue in Ipswich as the Flower Moon rose over Suffolk Picture: ALEX RUDIGER

These pictures were taken in Henley Avenue in Ipswich as the Flower Moon rose over Suffolk Picture: ALEX RUDIGER These pictures were taken in Henley Avenue in Ipswich as the Flower Moon rose over Suffolk Picture: ALEX RUDIGER

The bright supermoon was visible across Suffolk Picture: TERENCE OVENALL The bright supermoon was visible across Suffolk Picture: TERENCE OVENALL