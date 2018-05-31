E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

When can I see the rare ‘Flower Moon’ over Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 12:24 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 06 May 2020

Graham Meadows took this photograph of the super moon in March 2020, but the Flower Moon will be the last chance to see a supermoon until 2021 Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Graham Meadows took this photograph of the super moon in March 2020, but the Flower Moon will be the last chance to see a supermoon until 2021 Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Archant

A rare ‘Flower Moon’ will be visible over Suffolk tonight – will you be trying to get a picture?

Astronomer Neil Norman says you only need a clear sky to see the supermoon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAstronomer Neil Norman says you only need a clear sky to see the supermoon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ‘Flower Moon’ is the name given to May’s supermoon, the last one that will be visible until April 2021.

The celestial event is expected to be visible early in the morning as well as after sunset, with Suffolk and north Essex enjoying mostly clear skies overnight.

Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman said: “It is named the ‘Flower Moon’ by native Americans because it symbolises the end of frosts and brings in warmer weather and fertile conditions for the flowers and crops.

“It has also been called Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon and Corn Planting Moon.”

How do I get a good view of the ‘Flower Moon’?

The moon will be clear and bright in the sky – and you do not need any special astronomy equipment to get a good view.

Mr Norman said: “On Wednesday it rises at 8.47pm and sets tomorrow morning at 5.48am.

“All you need is a clear sky and your eyes.

“If you use binoculars or telescope on a full moon, it becomes very dazzling to the eyes. It won’t hurt you but it’s not very pleasant to do.”

However due to the current coronavirus lockdown in the UK, make sure you’re staying in your home and not making an unnecessary trip outside.

Why is it called a supermoon?

Supermoons are visible when a full moon is particularly close to earth in its orbit.

Mr Norman said: “The scientific name we astronomers use for a ‘supermoon’ is Perigee-Syzygy.

“The term ‘supermoon’ was coined in 1979 by the American astrologer, Richard Nolle, and is 7% visibly larger than a normal full moon and some 15% brighter.”

“The moon is currently 224,370 miles from Earth and located in the constellation of Libra,” he added.

Greg Brown, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory, told the PA news agency: “Technically the exact moment of full moon is 11.45am [on Thursday], however the moon will not be visible in the sky in the UK at that time.

“But the Earth’s natural satellite will still appear bigger than usual on Thursday morning.”

He added: “Times for moonrise and set vary slightly across the UK, but not by more than about 10 minutes or so.”

Are you staying up to get a picture of the Flower Moon? Send us your pictures with your name and location and you could appear in our gallery!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police called after reports of man urinating in a graveyard

Police were called to Brandon on Tuesday after reports of a man urinating in a graveyard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

£1m overhaul of town’s railway station is agreed

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

Burnt out moped found after police chase

The charred remains of the moped found in Haverhill. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

All brown bin collections in Suffolk to restart by June

West Suffolk gardeners will get their brown bins emptied again from June. Picture: PAUL GEATER

When can I see the rare ‘Flower Moon’ over Suffolk?

Graham Meadows took this photograph of the super moon in March 2020, but the Flower Moon will be the last chance to see a supermoon until 2021 Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS
Drive 24