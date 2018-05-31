Don't visit Addenbrooke's Hospital unless 'absolutely necessary' due to flu

Hospital bosses are trying to prevent further cases of flu at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Stock image Picture: IAN BURT Archant © 2006

Increased cases of flu at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has prompted bosses to ask people to only visit if absolutely necessary.

A spokeswoman for Cambridge University Hospitals, which runs Addenbrooke's and the Rosie, said a number of clinical areas were currently affected by flu symptoms and strict infection control processes are in place to stop the spread of this highly-contagious virus and to keep patients safe.

Children under 12 who are visiting friends and relatives will only be admitted onto wards at the discretion of the ward manager.

Anyone with symptoms of flu is advised not to visit the hospital, including the food areas, until they have been free from symptoms for 48 hours.

Dr Liam Brennan, deputy medical director at Cambridge University Hospitals, said: "Having an increased number of patients with flu presents huge challenges around isolating infectious patients in a hospital that is already very busy.

"The public can play their part in helping us manage these outbreaks by staying away unless it is absolutely necessary to come to hospital."

If you are unwell and require medical advice, contact NHS 111 and only attend the hospital if advised or if it is an emergency.